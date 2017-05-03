Dash and Splash
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Dash and Splash, a unique five-kilometre fun run, dashing along the beach at Sandown Bay, with the occasional splash around some of the groynes, takes place on Saturday, July 1st at 11.00am. Starting at Shanklin Pier Apron, and finishing at Yaverland Car Park, to raise money for Challenge and Adventure.
Register now: dashandsplash.org.uk
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
in Things to do