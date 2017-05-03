Cowes Big Lunch

The 2017 Cowes Big Lunch takes place at Northwood Park, Cowes on Sunday June 4th from 11.30am. Take a picnic and join in the fantastic, free community event in Northwood Park, supported by the Big Lottery Fund. Live music and entertainment, family fun arena, stalls, bbq, Pimm’s bar and competitions. All the details at northwoodhouse.org

 

