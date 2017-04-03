Watch Warriors

Wightlink Warriors speedway team roar back into action at Smallbrook Stadium in April, promising a fun-packed night for all the family. Go along most Thursdays throughout the summer to see the Warriors wow fans of all ages, along with special half-time attractions and refreshments. Great entertainment at affordable prices.

*Wightlink Warriors, Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium, Ashey Road, Ryde PO33 4BH