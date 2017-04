Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Situated right in the very heart of Cowes town centre, The Anchor offers excellent food, award winning ales and a warm friendly welcome throughout the year. New spring menu! Brunch choices served 10.00am to 4.00pm, Monday-Saturday.

The Anchor, 1-3 High Street,

Cowes PO31 7SA

Tel: (01983) 292823

theanchorcowes.co.uk