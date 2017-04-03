IW Real Ale Festival

Relax in the ambience of Havenstreet Station with a pint of your favourite tipple this May Bank Holiday… Featuring beers sourced from breweries all over the country, including the Isle of Wight.

Admission to the festival is FREE. 11.00am – 7.00pm on Saturday and Sunday and 11.00am – 5.00pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

April 29th – May 1st, for more information visit iwsteamrailway.co.uk