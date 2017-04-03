Isle of Wight Radio’s Child of Wight Awards 2017 – Nominations

Many of us know a young Island person who deserves some recognition for their hard work or bravery.

Maybe it’s a caring son or daughter of yours who has helped you through difficult times. It could be a young person you know who has made a difference to your life, or shown exceptional kindness.

Once again, Isle of Wight Radio is giving YOU the opportunity to say a big ‘thank you’ to that special child or young person by nominating them for one of the Child of Wight Awards!

Thursday, April 20th . The fabulous awards ceremony is an opportunity to acknowledge young people on the Island. To nominate, simply fill in the nominations form opposite and send it to Isle of Wight Radio, 8-10 Dodnor Park, Newport, Isle of Wight PO30 5XE or fill in the online form at iwradio.co.uk by

A word from main sponsors WightFibre: WightFibre CEO, John Irvine, said: “At WightFibre we use the words ‘Because we Care’ in our company logo. This is because we really do care about providing the best possible service to our customers on the island. We also care about giving back to our Island community where we can and the Child of Wight Awards is a great way for us to do that. “The Island has a great community spirit and our young people are often badly maligned. The Child of Wight Awards is a great way to recognise those young people who deserve special recognition. As a local company who care, it is an honour and privilege for WightFibre to sponsor these awards and to support Isle of Wight Radio in making these awards something special.”

Nominations are open until the 20th April and you can either fill in the form in April’s Beacon magazine or do it online here.