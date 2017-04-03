Isle of Wight Radio’s Child of Wight Awards 2017 – Nominations
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Many of us know a young Island person who deserves some recognition for their hard work or bravery.
Maybe it’s a caring son or daughter of yours who has helped you through difficult times. It could be a young person you know who has made a difference to your life, or shown exceptional kindness.
Once again, Isle of Wight Radio is giving YOU the opportunity to say a big ‘thank you’ to that special child or young person by nominating them for one of the Child of Wight Awards!
The fabulous awards ceremony is an opportunity to acknowledge young people on the Island. To nominate, simply fill in the nominations form opposite and send it to Isle of Wight Radio, 8-10 Dodnor Park, Newport, Isle of Wight PO30 5XE or fill in the online form at iwradio.co.uk by Thursday, April 20th.
A word from main sponsors WightFibre:
WightFibre CEO, John Irvine, said: “At WightFibre we use the words ‘Because we Care’ in our company logo. This is because we really do care about providing the best possible service to our customers on the island. We also care about giving back to our Island community where we can and the Child of Wight Awards is a great way for us to do that.
“The Island has a great community spirit and our young people are often badly maligned. The Child of Wight Awards is a great way to recognise those young people who deserve special recognition. As a local company who care, it is an honour and privilege for WightFibre to sponsor these awards and to support Isle of Wight Radio in making these awards something special.”
Overall Child of Wight Award
Sponsored by Wightfibre
This award will go to a very special child who deserves the recognition for bravery, courage, determination or commitment to a cause.
The Asa Singleton Most Courageous Child Award
Sponsored by Wightlink Ferries
We are looking to recognise a child who has shown tremendous spirit and bravery in the face of adversity, and shown strength and determination through difficult times.
Child of Wight Sporting Star Award
Sponsored by Hovertravel
Do you know a child who has shown passion, dedication and an unswerving commitment to improve or achieve success in their chosen sport?
Child of Wight Make a Difference Award
Sponsored by The Needles Landmark Attraction
We want to know about a child who has made a difference to your life or to someone else’s life through their own initiative, so we can highlight the difference they have made.
Child of Wight Fundraiser Award
Sponsored by Red Funnel
Do you know a child who has shown a real commitment to charity work or good causes, and fundraising initiatives?
Child of Wight Young Achiever Award
Sponsored by IFPL
Do you know a child who has achieved beyond expectation? Then this might be the ideal way to give the credit they deserve.
Child of Wight Young Carer Award
Sponsored by Unique Windows
A young carer is someone aged 18 or under who helps look after a relative who has a disability or illness.
Child of Wight Young Performer Award
Sponsored by Marvins Estate Agents
We are looking for a young boy or girl who has shown exceptional talent in education, the arts or within a group, such as the Boy Scouts or Girl Guides.
Child of Wight Best Friend Award
Sponsored by Amazon World
Let us know why YOUR best friend is so special to you, and why you think they deserve to win an award.
Child of Wight Best Brother Award
Sponsored by Tapnell Farm Park
We are looking to recognise a brother who is very special. Maybe they provide unique support to their sibling(s) or just deserve to be recognised for their individual and special characteristics.
Child of Wight Best Sister Award
Sponsored by Westridge Skip Hire
Do you have an amazing sister? Is she your best friend and always there for you? Nominate your sister today and let us know why your sister is so special.
Nominations are open until the 20th April and you can either fill in the form in April’s Beacon magazine or do it online here.
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.