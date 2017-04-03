Isle of Wight Festival exclusive Islander ticket deal

Isle of Wight Festival curator John Giddings is offering Island residents an exclusive ticket deal to see the likes of Rod Stewart, Arcade Fire, Run DMC and David Guetta at this year’s festival… John said: “The Isle of Wight has an incredible community which we’re honoured to have worked with over the years. Residents have contributed hugely to what we’ve achieved and we wanted to say thank you as we move into a new era.”

From April 3rd – 30th, Island residents can buy day tickets for this year’s Festival for £49.50 each (plus postage). If you have already bought your day ticket you won’t miss out. You can either claim an additional complimentary ticket for the original day of purchase or you can buy a ticket for a different day for only £20.

To take advantage of the offer, go to https://www. thepriceiswight.co.uk/product/ isle-of-wight-festival-deal/

This year’s line-up also features Catfish and the Bottlemen, Kaiser Chiefs, Rag’n’Bone Man, Bastille, The Kooks, Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson as the festival returns to Seaclose Park, Newport from June 8th-11th.