‘Challenge the Wight’ for Newport-based young people’s charity Challenge & Adventure on June 24th … Cover 26 miles from Needles Park to Yaverland through the night, finishing 5.00-10.00am , June 25th .

Entry fee for full walk is £30 adult and £15 for children over 10, to be accompanied by an adult. Group rates available.