Challenge the Wight

‘Challenge the Wight’ for Newport-based young people’s charity Challenge & Adventure on June 24thCover 26 miles from Needles Park to Yaverland through the night, finishing 5.00-10.00am, June 25th.

 

Entry fee for full walk is £30 adult and £15 for children over 10, to be accompanied by an adult. Group rates available.
Register/details: www.challengethewight.com, call (01983) 527026 or email karen@challengeandadventure.org.uk
