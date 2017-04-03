An Exciting Easter at The Needles!

Have an ‘eggs-cellent’ Easter Holiday! From April 8th get ‘up close and personal’ with Quinta Da Llamas, a unique Llama experience on site… Make Easter even more ‘eggs-citing’ with a great range of entertainment throughout Half Term with new acts like Foxy The Funky Magic Genie, a ventriloquist with his lovable puppet characters.. And Easter wouldn’t be Easter without the Easter Bunny and an Easter Egg hunt!

Needles Landmark Attraction, Alum Bay New Road, Alum Bay PO39 0JD.

Tel: (01983) 752401.