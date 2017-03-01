Steak Club at The Cow Co.
If you’ve not already heard, Steak Club is THE place to be for meat connoisseurs. On the first Thursday of every month, Steak Club’s varied menu features the finest cuts, cooked to perfection and served in the rustic surroundings of The Cow Co. Steak Club Members receive exclusive discounts and benefits. Get in touch to find out more.
The Cow Co. at Tapnell Farm, Newport Road, Yarmouth, PO410YJ
(01983) 758725
