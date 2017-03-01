Dillon’s Cafe – The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary

Serving a selection of cream teas, sandwiches, savouries, scones, cakes and doughnuts. All items are freshly made using the finest products. Admission to the Sanctuary is free, so come down to enjoy the views, meet a donkey and have a cream tea treat.

Open 7 days a week, 10.00am-4.30pm .

Lower Winstone Farm, St Johns Road, Wroxall PO38 3AA

(01983) 852693