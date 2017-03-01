Buy Your New Boiler On Finance

WeCover Property Services have recently partnered up with leading producers of home appliances, Zanussi to offer customers the opportunity to replace their boiler on finance.

Daniel Bailey, managing director of WeCover Property Services is delighted with the partnership, saying: “As far as I’m aware, until now there haven’t been any Island companies offering this service, and it is something I have been asked about time and again by our customers.”

WeCover Property Services, based in Cowes, offer customers a free-of-charge survey, and then send their costs to Zanussi, who put together a finance package, with payments starting from as little as £17.50 per month. If the deal is accepted, Daniel and his experienced team organise the delivery of materials and arrange for the appointment to replace the boiler.

The packages can be for a like-for-like replacement, a system upgrade — system boiler to combi boiler — and can include smart meters and also boiler relocations if required. The boilers have up to 10 years parts and labour warranty from the manufacturers, with the standard warranty normally seven years.

WeCover Property Services began trading last year, and have quickly built a reputation for the highest standards of quality workmanship. Their 20-strong team of fully qualified workers are able to undertake local gas, plumbing, electrical and carpentry contracts, to help you make more of your residential or commercial premises.

So whether your requirements concern gas, electricity or renewables, plumbing or the general maintenance of the building itself, the WeCover Property Services team are on hand to help. For complete peace of mind, they operate a range of Quality Assured procedures and back these with a 12-month works guarantee and a parts guarantee supported by a range of 24/7 Customer Care Packages.

Their wide range of engineering services include domestic, commercial and 24-hour emergency plumbing; electrical refits, new build and emergency electrical works; and gas Installations, boiler servicing and gas certifications.

They also undertake solar renewable installations, PV installations and commercial solar installations as well as total domestic and household emergency cover.

WeCover Property Services firmly believe maintenance issues shouldn’t cause you any additional stress. They always want customers to feel fully satisfied with the work that is carried out, and as such guarantee all their workmanship for 12 months, so there is absolutely nothing for the clients to worry about.

No job is too small for WeCover Property Services, and whether you need help with a renovation project, or have an emergency, they are on hand to help with it all.

They guarantee expert, lasting quality and competitive prices for all of their services. They also appreciate that emergencies don’t take the weekend off, so they don’t either! Engineers are on call for emergency repairs seven days a week, 365 days a year. Contact them as soon as you can for prompt service and quick mending to minimise the damage to your property.

(01983) 301 640

www.wecover-property.com