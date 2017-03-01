Bringing First Aid Into The Classroom!

A new first aid course, appropriately named ‘It’s Child’s Play’, is hitting Primary Schools across the Isle of Wight. The course is a Goodskills Training exclusive, allowing children to learn first aid with their parent or carer at the same time.

Two primary schools have already embraced ‘It’s Child’s Play’, Holy Cross Catholic Primary in East Cowes and Hunnyhill Primary in Newport, and these are proving extremely popular with both clubs at full capacity and already a waiting list for the next course.

It’s Child’s Play is brought to you by Goodskills Training Isle of Wight and Hampshire, a new training franchise, run by Barry Grant and Larry Martin, who both have extensive experience in the delivery of first aid across the Island and Hampshire and, in particular, working with schools. They both believe passionately about teaching children important life skills and first aid certainly fits that bill.

It’s Child’s play is a six-week after school club, and both adult and child participants are awarded a certificate at the end. The course covers how to dial 999, how to keep safe, CPR, defibrillator, bandaging and action on choking as well as many other elements. Lynda Evans, head teacher at Hunnyhill Primary School, believes the course is an excellent way to educate children and parents. She said: “We are very pleased to be able to offer this excellent club to our families at Hunnyhill. It is a wonderful opportunity for our families to learn together these vital first aid skills, and we are really impressed with the quality of the training.”

Pupils at Hunnyhill are equally impressed. Alfie, in Year Six, said: “I did first aid in Year 5, I found it fun and I wanted to learn a little bit more.” Jessi, also Year Six, said: “I wanted to learn about first aid in case there were any accidents.”

William, in Year Four, said: “It is important to learn first aid in case somebody hurts themselves. We could help them before the ambulance arrives and we might save lives.” Jack, in Year 1, added: “What I have enjoyed the most so far is a guessing game. We had to hold up a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’ card to decide what was in a first aid kit.”

Sophie Collings, assistant head at Holy Cross Primary School, said: “We were delighted to welcome Good Skills Training into school. The day began with a whole-school assembly where the teachers and children role-played dialling 999 and asking for the emergency services. The children asked some excellent questions, and are now fully equipped to make an emergency call should the need ever arise.

“Throughout the day, every class participated in a 45-minute workshop learning what to do upon finding an unresponsive casualty, and how to deliver emergency CPR. The children really engaged with the practical hands-on sessions, and again asked some brilliant questions.”

Jemima, aged six, said: “I learnt a lot of things so I think I could try to help someone who was hurt if I needed to. I’m going to talk to my mum and my brother about it so we can practise again.’

Harry, aged seven, said: “It was harder to do the CPR on the dummy than I thought it would be, but it was good to have a try so that you can imagine what it would be like if it was a real person. I learnt that you have to try to stay calm because otherwise you can’t help the person properly. It’s made me think of lots more questions that I would like to ask. I had a really fun day!’

Contact Good Skills Training 01983 640 142 or info@goodskillstraining.co.uk

www.GoodSkillsTraining.co.uk