Pets and Vets

Cottage Canines

Are you at the end of your tether – or lead! – with your four-legged friend? Is your puppy turning into an adolescent? Well, perhaps it’s time to call in help! Paul at Cottage Canines is a qualified and experienced dog behaviourist who uses positive reward based methods to train. Visits Islandwide Call (01983) 731282 cottagecanines.co.uk

The Mobile Vet

The Mobile Vet is a multi-national award winning veterinary practice that offers both home visits and a veterinary surgery. They offer advanced diagnostics including CT scans, key hole bitch spays, x-rays, 24 hour emergency service and consultations either in the comfort of your own home or at their fully equipped veterinary surgery based down Watergate Road in Newport. The books are currently open for new client registrations which can be done online or by calling the surgery.

Diamond Pet Supplies

For almost 30 years Diamond Pet Supplies have provided pet owners in Ryde with supplies and accessories. Under new ownership and relocated to a brightly fitted shop in Ryde High Street, they have increased their range of products and introduced an online shop. Savings for regular customers via loyalty card scheme. Free local delivery for bulky items. 168 High Street, Ryde PO33 2HW (01983) 617087. rydepets.co.uk

Bohemia Boarding

Your cat or dog will be in safe hands at Bohemia Boarding, a boarding facility run by the Isle of Wight branch of the RSPCA. All funds raised from Bohemia Boarding go directly to the Centre, enabling it to continue to rescue, care for and re-home animals on the Island. RSPCA Animal Centre, Bohemia Corner, Merstone Lane, Godshill PO38 3NA Tel: (01983) 842058 info@bohemiaboarding.co.uk

The Grooming Shed

Now is the perfect time to pamper your dog at The Grooming Shed in Chale. With a light and airy salon set in a relaxing rural location, owner Lucy offers the perfect attention for your beloved canine friend, using a range of chemical-free products from Wildwash. Off-road parking available.

Denhams Farm, Church Place Chale PO38 2HB

The Vintage Grooming Emporium

offers a professional dental hygiene service for dogs. Ultrasound teeth cleaning for dogs is sterile, silent and non-vibrating, providing effective cleaning without brushing. Removal of tartar and stains, and freshens dogs’ breath. Owners stay with their dogs. Initial consultation £30; subsequent sessions £15. Further information, call Karen on

07714 351472.

Muddy Paws

Since opening just over 12 months ago, Muddy Paws Yarmouth has extensively revised and added to its range of primarily dog, cat and some small pet products. Engraved ‘while you wait’ dog tags, pet crates and other useful items for holidays are on offer. A diverse mixture of food, treats, collars, leads and coats makes it an ideal pet shop, the only one in Yarmouth.

18 High Street, Yarmouth PO41 0PL (01983) 760746

Animals at Home

Animals at Home offer pet first aid talks with vet nurses Alice and Diane. For those registered with Animals at Home the fee is reduced by 20 percent to just £20. Topics include resuscitation, cardiac arrest, breathing obstruction, poisons, fits, wounds and collapse, plus safe handling and transport. For session dates and times at the

Quay Arts Seminar room, Newport PO30 5BW Call (01983) 242999