Enjoy Spirit Of The Orient

What better way to take part in one of the world’s most popular celebrations than in dynamically lit ancient woodlands, surrounded by a dazzling array of coloured lanterns, flags and features?

This January and February, Robin Hill will once again be hosting their electric woods event, Spirit of the Orient, which captures the spirit of Chinese New Year through stunning spectacles of oriental themed light, sound and entertainment. As 2017 is the year of the Rooster, visitors can enjoy a spectacular new sound and light show set within the woodland glades, which tells the story of how the rooster came to be finally selected as one of the animals of the Chinese Zodiac.

The storytelling theme continues with a larger than life mystical dragon recounting traditional Chinese stories, before children can then take part in a fun procession with a 12-metre-long dragon, which will meander through the woodlands, before venturing across the canopy sky-walk amidst plumes of flames!

The Oriental–themed entertainment continues with an authentic performance of a traditional lion dance, featuring illuminated lions in a show full of fun choreography with light and sound effects. And if that’s not enough, there’s a wishing tree to make your dreams come true, glow poi performers wandering through the woodlands, and an amazing falconry show in the woodland amphitheatre too!

During half term week ONLY (February 18th to 26th) an elegant and colourful Chinese fan dance will be performed by a dance troupe of 20 artists in the woodland amphitheatre.

To complete the evening, visitors can enjoy the delights of an authentic oriental menu served in the woodland ponds, and toast marshmallows on the open brazier, with something to suit all tastes. The electric woods Spirit of the Orient is open to visitors every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6.0pm to 10.0pm, starting Friday January 27th Chinese New Year weekend, up to and including February half-term, when it will be open every evening until Sunday February 26th.

Tickets cost £12.50 per person or £46 for a saver ticket (4 people). Free admission for children under four years. Tickets are available to purchase in advance from the website: www.electricwoods.co.uk

Why not enjoy a whole season’s fun with the new 2017 Frequent Visitor Ticket?

Priced at £32.50 per person for either Robin Hill Country Park or Blackgang Chine or £60 per person for both parks. Children under the age of four go FREE. All Robin Hill and joint park tickets purchased will include free entry to Robin Hill’s electric woods, Spirit of the Orient event.