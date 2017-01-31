Pink Velvet Cupcakes

Ingredients for 12 cupcakes:

1 1/4 cups flour

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sugar

4 ounces butter, cut into pieces

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup buttermilk

6-8 drops pink food colouring

for cream cheese frosting:

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 ounces (1/2 cup) butter, softened

3 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1-2 tablespoons half and half or

heavy cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Line a cupcake pan with paper liners. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Add butter and cut until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs and butter pieces are no larger than pea sized. Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add vanilla and buttermilk, and stir until combined.

Add pink food colouring and stir. Scoop batter into the prepared pan, filling the cups 1/2-2/3 full. Bake 15-18 minutes.

Remove from oven and let cool. To make the frosting, add cream cheese and butter to a bowl and beat until smooth.

Add powdered sugar and vanilla and beat until smooth. Add 1 tablespoon of half and half and beat on high until light and fluffy. Add additional half and half as needed to make a light and fluffy frosting. Pipe onto cooled cupcakes.



