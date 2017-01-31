Make a Quantum Leap to success this year

Now the festive season is out of the way, many New Year resolutions and good intentions will quietly disappear from an ever-growing ‘to do’ list.

This happens because life is not an easy ride. It comes with many bumps, twists and turns. Some things work out very well for you, while other things can go painfully wrong. Some things bring you joy and the satisfaction of achievement, but at other times you plod through the thick fog of mediocrity and disappointment. You know you are capable of so much more, but somehow feel trapped.

You can imagine a different and a better life ahead; sometimes you even surge towards this tantalising image, but end up with your nose flat against the ‘invisible wall’ and you can move no further. Sounds familiar? That wall is your comfort zone and is a product of your ‘luggage of life’; painful past experiences, fears, limiting beliefs and habits that brought you where you are now – a long way from the life you want and deserve.

It does not have to be like that. I can help you to take control of your life. My unique programme brings together coaching, hypnosis and NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) to help you:

• Control your response to people and events around you.

• Improve your health and wellbeing.

• Reduce stress and anxiety, and build mental resilience.

• Get rid of limiting beliefs, fears or phobias that are holding you back (for example, agoraphobia, the fear of flying or spiders).

• Deal with issues such as unhappy childhood memories, impact of bullying and low self esteem.

• Change your behaviour

and habits (for example, stop

smoking or reduce your

alcohol intake).

• Lose weight and keep it off.

• Build confidence and develop your own success strategies.

What my clients said:

‘I am now feeling in charge of my own reactions and choices.’

‘For over 11 years I was unable to leave my house alone and had levels of anxiety so high that it

felt like electricity running through my veins. This has all been changed since I had one session of

hypnosis with Zoryna, the day my life did a complete 180 degree turn. It changed my life in just one

hour after it being indescribable for nearly 12 years. Frankly, Zoryna has given me back my life.’

‘I saw Zoryna when I had a family crisis… I had one session with Zoryna and left feeling as though I

could skip back home. The impact was immediate.’

Zoryna O’Donnell, MBA, MSc, FInstLM, an experienced Coach, a Master Practitioner of Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP), a Certified Hypnotherapist and a Specialist Practitioner in Neuro Hypnotic Repatterning (NHR).

