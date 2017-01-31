Beacon February 2017

Welcome to the latest edition of your FREE Beacon. Many of you still have the Beacon delivered to your door, but now you can also pick up the magazine at many outlets across the Island, including Tesco in Ryde, Aldi in Cowes and Lake, Waitrose in East Cowes, Morrisons in Lake, and at the Southern Co-operative in Freshwater and Ryde, as well as all 14 Spar shops.

You can read the online Beacons for each area of the Isle of Wight by visiting the links below:

Bay South February 2017

West Wight Cowes February 2017

Newport February 2017

Ryde East February 2017