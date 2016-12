Stotesbury’s, Newport

Stotesbury’s, Newport’s long-established fish and chip shop, has netted two awards. They won the IW prestigious NFFF Quality Award; only 2 per cent of 10,500 fish and chip shops in the UK have this award

They also won the first IW sustainability certificate from Marine Stewardship Council, for serving food that is sourced responsibly. Treat yourself at Stotesbury’s.

Stotesbury’s, 43 St James’ St, Newport,

PO30 1LG. Tel: (01983) 522316

stotesburysfishchips.co.uk