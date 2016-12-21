Mattressman bounces into town

Since Mattressman sprung on to the Isle of Wight, numerous customers have already benefited from the impressive range of beds, bed frames, mattresses, bedding and bedroom furniture on offer.

It is always worth remembering that on average we spend between one-quarter and one-third of our lives in bed! So why put up with a bed or bedroom furniture that is old and out of date, and even worse, a mattress that is uncomfortable and badly needs replacing? Now help is right on the doorstep with Mattressman.

A company that was originally formed in Norfolk by Andrew Kerry 12 years ago with just one shop, now has 20 stores stretching from the Midlands to the South, with further plans to extend the company. The most recent outlet can be found on the Towngate Retail Park, Newport, at the former Blockbusters premises, prominently placed between Halfords and Brantano, just a short walk from the town’s High Street.

It is a welcome addition to the Island’s retail market, and the company are delighted to offer a free and fast, Island-wide delivery service four days a week. They also have an extensive website with many more products than they are be able to display in-store, giving customers more choice, but with the same free deliveries. Mattressman pride themselves on being able to cater for all tastes and preferences, including designer and bespoke divans and mattresses. Even if someone has an unusual shaped room, or a tiny ‘box room’ that they require a bed for, then Mattressman can help.

The company decided to open an outlet on the Isle of Wight after being informed that is was often difficult and expensive to have goods delivered here from the mainland. Mattressman are able to offer a free and fast delivery to Island customers on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays & Fridays, which is almost the same as the free next-working-day deliveries that they offer on the mainland!

Their friendly and knowledgeable team are happy to help with enquiries and advise customers on the best products to suit their needs. Mattressman offer a choice from all major brands, and prices aregenerally lower than the bigger branded companies. They even have their own range of divan beds and mattresses, all made in the UK by British people, under the British Bed Company banner, and sold in their stores nationwide.

They are also proud suppliers of mattresses to private landlords, leisure parks, hotels and more, and appreciate that all their customers’ needs are different. That is why they have made sure their trade mattress range caters to all budgets and types of accommodation. You can buy in bulk at even cheaper prices. Check out the Landlord, Leisure, and Hotel Pocket ranges, exclusively available through Mattressman and then, whether you need one mattress or 100, get in touch with their Trade team for the very best deals!

MATTRESSMAN, UNIT 1A, TOWNGATE RETAIL PARK, NEWPORT, PO30 5HF.

TEL: 0333 577 5773 SALES@MATTRESSMAN. CO.UK MATTRESSMAN.CO.UK

OPENING TIMES: MONDAY TO FRIDAY 9.30AM TO 8.0PM;

SATURDAY 9.0AM TO 6.0PM; SUNDAY 10.0AM TO 4.0PM