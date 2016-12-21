EarthWerks come to Abbott’s

Following Sam and Darren’s visit to the 2016 Flooring Show in Harrogate, Abbott’s Carpets and Flooring are proud to announce the arrival of EarthWerks to their showroom at Lake Industrial Way, Lake.

ehind the EarthWerks brand is Swift–Train from Texas, United States, founded in 1937 by Josef Swift and Herbert Train. Their motto ‘We are LVT’ (luxury vinyl tiles) emphasises the business and its long heritage and experience in the area of design flooring.

All of the EarthWerks collections are developed and manufactured with great attention to detail. With deep colour variations, metallic impression and registered embossing to follow exactly the unique characteristics of natural woods, stone and concrete, and are an EarthWerks trademark of good design and high quality.

With Swift–Train’s high quality manufacture, their stunning collections rival many of the well known brands such as Amtico and Karndean. With varying wear warranties from 30–year and lifetime residential, to 20 or 30–year commercial, and with a price point to compete, EarthWerks is set to rock the world of luxury design flooring!

Their collections feature a whole host of woods with pronounced natural nuances between the various planks and concrete, slate and stone in a palette of colours, ensuring the design is as realistic to nature as possible.

The classic ‘herringbone look’ has been reinvented and is in demand again. Timeless and classic, it really makes a statement in any room and with an assortment of modern colours and finishes to choose from, the options are endless.

In addition to the luxury design flooring ranges, dedicated displays of carpet brands such as Cormar, Clarendon, Kingsmead, Penthouse, Lifestyle and Abingdon are featured heavily in the Abbott’s showroom. With carpet in stock from £6.99m2, they cater to suit every budget. They also have over 18 different ranges of cushionflor vinyls displayed, along with contract grade brands from Tarkett, Rhinoflor, Polyflor and Altro as well as non-slip safety flooring for commercial installations and wet rooms.

Also new in the Abbott’s Carpets and Flooring showroom, is their rug selection from Think Rugs. The 2017 collection features fresh, modern and unique designs. Featuring hand knotted 100 per cent wool, hand tufted wool and acrylic and machine washable ranges, they are available in a huge array of colours, patterns and sizes.

Although manufactured on machine looms the finishing, carving and binding are all completed by hand ensuring a high quality finish. If they don’t have the design or size you are looking for in stock, the brochure is available to browse through and order from.

January offers include stock ‘Luxury Twist’ stain resistant carpet, in a choice of four colours NOW with 40 percent off RRP; 10 percent off all cushionflor vinyl ranges on display (offer excludes stock vinyls); 10 percent off Lifestyle laminate ranges and free 9mm underlay, gripper and doorbars NOW available on over 40 selected carpet ranges

*T & Cs apply. See in store for details. Subject to availability

At Abbott’s Carpets & Flooring the customer is always the priority and as such they pride themselves on the service they provide. Their fitters and surveyor are highly experienced, CRB checked and are fully insured. The showroom is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm, and on Saturdays 9.0am to 12.30pm, where a warm welcome awaits you.