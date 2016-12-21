A step in right direction with Joya at Isle of Wight Feet

Jason Mansell, podiatrist and owner of Shanklin-based Isle of Wight Feet, is delighted to offer customers a comprehensive range of the exclusive Joya shoes, generally accepted to be the world’s softest footwear.



Isle of Wight Feet is not like any other High Street shoe store. They sell shoes for problem feet, and can offer advice and assistance, and to find what will surely be the most comfortable pair of shoes you’ve ever owned!

Joya provides a unique walking sensation, and the difference to other shoes is clear from the very first step. The soft feeling as you walk sets new standards in the comfort shoe sector; the shoe combines modern lines and a comfortable design.

Do you have pain in your feet? Knees? Back? Joints? Come and experience how Joya shoes can help you. Joya has developed various sole technologies to meet different customers’ needs. Their shoes make walking so comfortable and absorbs impacts so well that it can have a beneficial effect on your feet, back and joints. Joya shoes provide a comfortable walking feeling and support the natural and active way of walking.

Joya has been certified and recommended by the German AGR society who campaign for healthier backs. The strict testing criteria and the composition of the committee with designated medical experts means the AGR seal of approval is well accepted in the medical world. Isle of Wight Feet are the only Island stockists of Joya, which are so popular they are now sold in 30 countries worldwide.

‘We offer a mobile shoe shop where we can give you and your family advice on how to look after your feet and what type of shoes to wear‘

Jason, owner of Isle of Wight Feet, is a qualified surgical chiropodist / podiatrist and surgical shoe maker. Since qualifying as a chiropodist in 2000, he has been steadily building his domiciliary and surgery practice, and opened his shop in 2008. Apart from selling a range of shoes for the most discerning feet, Jason was taught orthopaedic shoe making by the late Pete Cortesi. In honour of Pete’s influence over many peoples lives across the island, Jason is holding the 19th independent (international) Shoe Makers Conference in Ventnor in February.

The team at IW Feet includes Kathie our podiatrist. Kathie trained in Germany and her family are orthopaedic shoe makers, and Fiona who has extensive experience in measuring feet. We provide a shoe measuring and supply service to care home and also individuals across the island. If you are confused as to the difference between the terms chiropodist and podiatrist, there is no difference – they are essentially the same word. But the best way to describe it is to say that all podiatrists can do chiropody but not all chiropodists can do podiatry!

Jason can help you with common foot problems, including ingrown toenails and bunions, pointing out: “Podiatrists are health care professionals who have been trained to prevent, diagnose, treat and rehabilitate abnormal conditions of the feet and lower limbs. We also prevent and correct deformity, keep people mobile and active, relieve pain and treat infections.

Isle of Wight Feet sell other makes of comfortable shoes, as well as a small range of foot care products, including soothing, medicated and antiseptic foot creams to nourish and soften hard dry skin, and non-elastic Soft Top socks, insoles and hosiery.

For the full range, or to book and appointment, please feel free to contact Isle of Wight Feet on (01983) 864444, call into the shop in Shanklin or visit isleofwightfeet.co.uk